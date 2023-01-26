Grand jury finds officers justified in their use of force during Half Time Liquors shootout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A grand jury has just cleared two Tallahassee Police officers of any wrongdoing the night of a shootout at Half Time Liquors.

Eight people were hurt, and one man was killed when multiple people opened fire in the parking lot on October 29, 2022.

Officers shot Dearius Cannon three times that night after they say he fired into the crowd and refused their commands to stop and drop his gun.

The grand jury issuing a “no true bill” Thursday, saying the officers’ use of force was “lawful and justifiable.”

“Cannon had proven himself capable and willing to harm others. The officers had no choice but to stop him,” the grand jury wrote. “On October 29, 2022, the Tallahassee Police Department once again proved they were willing to risk their own lives to protect us. We thank the officers in this case for their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way in service to our community.”

Cannon survived and was charged with murder. A jury later found him guilty on lesser charges of attempted manslaughter and improper exhibition of a firearm. Cannon is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.