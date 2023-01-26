Leon County woman claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game

Darlene Vazquez Sierra poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million...
Darlene Vazquez Sierra poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.(The Florida Lottery)
By Michael McILwee
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Lottery announced today that Darlene Vazquez Sierra, 41, of Tallahassee, claimed a $1 million top prize from a scratch-off game at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00. According to the Florida Lottery, Vazquez Sierra shared with lottery officials that her family recently moved from the Orlando area to Tallahassee.

“We like Tallahassee so far, and this will definitely help in our search for a home,” said Vazquez.

Vazquez Sierra purchased her winning ticket from Star Food & Gas, located at 3601 Woodville Highway in Tallahassee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning $10 Mystery Multiplayer scratch-off ticket.

