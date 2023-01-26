National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County

An EF1 tornado touched down in Leon County on Wednesday
An EF1 tornado touched down in Leon County on Wednesday(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee confirmed that a tornado touched down in Southern Leon County on Wednesday, January 25.

The tornado was rated as an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 105 mph. It remained on the ground for approximately four miles before dissipating.

According to NWS Tallahassee, the tornado touched down just north of the Leon-Wakulla County line between Springhill Road and Crawfordville Highway in the Apalachicola National Forest. The tornado then tracked northeast through the forest and dissipated before reaching populated areas around Lake Munson and Capital Circle.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this confirmed EF1 tornado. Joe Worster with the NWS Tallahassee survey team reported that the damage was limited to snapped and uprooted trees.

Worster also mentioned that the tornado came very close to the NWS weather radar site, which is located at TLH International Airport. At this point, the tornado entered an area of the radar known as the ‘cone of silence.’ In this area, the radar cannot pick up data due to the angle at which the radar beams are emitted.

There was no damage to the radar, as the tornado lifted a few miles before it reached the radar site. The NWS kept the tornado warnings up until they could confirm that there was no longer a tornado on the ground.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested four teenagers following a brazen assault and armed...
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery
Kenneth Burns in court
UPDATE: Jury finds Taylor County man guilty of murder
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms
The intersection where police say an elderly TMH employee was brazenly assaulted by four teens...
TMH ramps up security following attack on employee

Latest News

After the rain and storms, calmer and colder weather is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Mike...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25
Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday.
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia
After the rain and storms, calmer and colder weather is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Mike...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms