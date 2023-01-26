Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes a Tampa Cuban-Style Toasted Mojo Pork Sandwich
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Tampa Cuban-style toasted mojo pork sandwich.
Tampa Cuban-Style Toasted Mojo Pork Sandwich
Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons salted butter
1 loaf Bakery Cuban bread
1/4 cup yellow mustard
1/4 cup mayonnaise
10 slices Gouda cheese (about 7 oz)
6 (1/4-inch-thick) slices chilled Deli mojo pork (about 12 oz)
6 oz sliced sweet ham
20 dill pickle chips
Steps:
1. Set butter out to come to room temperature. Preheat oven to
300°F. Slightly trim ends, top, and bottom of loaf (if needed); slice
widthwise into 6 even portions. Slice each bread portion in half
lengthwise; set aside.
2. Combine mustard and mayonnaise in small bowl until blended;
lightly coat top and bottom half of each bread portion with mustard
mixture. Build your sandwich in this order. Top bottom half of bread
portion with 1 slice each: cheese, mojo pork, ham, 4 pickle chips, and
another slice of cheese. Top sandwich with corresponding top half and
set aside. Repeat with remaining bread portions.
3. Heat large griddle over medium for 5–6 minutes. Lightly coat both
sides of assembled sandwiches with softened butter. Arrange on
griddle and cook 2–3 minutes on each side until toasted and browned.
Transfer sandwiches to baking sheet fitted with a wire rack and bake
for 3–4 minutes until cheese is melted and sandwiches are heated
through. Remove from oven and slice in half before serving.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.