Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes a Tampa Cuban-Style Toasted Mojo Pork Sandwich

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Tampa Cuban-style toasted mojo pork sandwich.

Tampa Cuban-Style Toasted Mojo Pork Sandwich

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 loaf Bakery Cuban bread

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1/4 cup mayonnaise

10 slices Gouda cheese (about 7 oz)

6 (1/4-inch-thick) slices chilled Deli mojo pork (about 12 oz)

6 oz sliced sweet ham

20 dill pickle chips

Steps:

1. Set butter out to come to room temperature. Preheat oven to

300°F. Slightly trim ends, top, and bottom of loaf (if needed); slice

widthwise into 6 even portions. Slice each bread portion in half

lengthwise; set aside.

2. Combine mustard and mayonnaise in small bowl until blended;

lightly coat top and bottom half of each bread portion with mustard

mixture. Build your sandwich in this order. Top bottom half of bread

portion with 1 slice each: cheese, mojo pork, ham, 4 pickle chips, and

another slice of cheese. Top sandwich with corresponding top half and

set aside. Repeat with remaining bread portions.

3. Heat large griddle over medium for 5–6 minutes. Lightly coat both

sides of assembled sandwiches with softened butter. Arrange on

griddle and cook 2–3 minutes on each side until toasted and browned.

Transfer sandwiches to baking sheet fitted with a wire rack and bake

for 3–4 minutes until cheese is melted and sandwiches are heated

through. Remove from oven and slice in half before serving.

Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes a Cuban Sandwich
Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Kitchen Sink Brownie Bars
Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Kitchen Sink Brownie Bars
Cherry Rankin shares her recipe for German chocolate dump cake.
Cherry Rankin makes German Chocolate dump cake