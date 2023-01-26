Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen.

The stretch of road, which will now bear Bowen’s name, runs on Tharpe Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in honor of her dedication to Leon County Schools, the children she’s impacted and the community.

“I hope you can see I made a contribution to our city, county, and state and made it a better place for everyone,” Bowen said during the ceremony.

Bowen said she served District 5 on the Leon County School board for 24 years because she “wants our children to be in the history books, that’s why I do what I do.”

“I want to be known as a good citizen, a good person and giving value to younger generations,” Bowen said. “In order to understand each other we must understand our history and our room from where we come.”

Bowen said the dedication was a reminder that “we must work together to ensure inclusiveness, fairness, equality and justice for all.” After being greeted by 18 different students, who gave her 18 different roses at the ceremony.

