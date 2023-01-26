Something Good- Legally blind man does radio in Tallahassee
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Alan Mccal is a legally blind radio Broadcaster in Tallahassee, playing classic country music on 101.9 FM.
He’s been there for seven years, spinning records out of a construction site trailer.
They’re hoping to build a bigger better station.
Mccall says he loves radio and tells us he is happy to be saving county music one song at a time.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.