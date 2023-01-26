Two men found guilty of first degree murder in 2019 Gadsden County homicide

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men have been found guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Karlos Campbell in Gadsden County following a three-day trial.

Vornell Davis and Tyrell Alexander Jackson were sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first degree murder.

Karlos Campbell, 57, was shot and killed on November 19, 2019, while he sat in a vehicle with Brianna Howard, who was also shot multiple times but survived.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened during a failed robbery attempt, and Campbell was driving the van of the intended target of the robbery. This was later confirmed by and testified to by Davis and Jackson.

The State Attorney’s Office also said law enforcement was able to determine Davis and Jackson made false statements to officers about potential alibis for the time and location of the killing.

