11, 15 and 16 year olds arrested in Valdosta for armed robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three minors were arrested Wednesday for involvement in armed robbery and aggravated assault.

On Jan. 15, the Valdosta Police Department responded to a call from a citizen around 3:30 p.m. about someone shooting at kids that ran into her house at the 500 block of New Hudson Street.

While officers were investigating the incident, they received another call about a man being robbed at gunpoint by kids when he was attempting to sell a Play Station 5 on New Hudson Street, according to VPD.

The victim said when he got in his car and began to leave, the kids chased him and shot at his car.

Through investigation, detectives identified the suspects to be 11, 15 and 16 year olds.

According to VPD, the 11 and 15 years old kids were arrested and are facing three charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault. The 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.