11, 15 and 16 year olds arrested in Valdosta for armed robbery

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three minors were arrested Wednesday for involvement in armed robbery and aggravated assault.

On Jan. 15, the Valdosta Police Department responded to a call from a citizen around 3:30 p.m. about someone shooting at kids that ran into her house at the 500 block of New Hudson Street.

While officers were investigating the incident, they received another call about a man being robbed at gunpoint by kids when he was attempting to sell a Play Station 5 on New Hudson Street, according to VPD.

The victim said when he got in his car and began to leave, the kids chased him and shot at his car.

Through investigation, detectives identified the suspects to be 11, 15 and 16 year olds.

According to VPD, the 11 and 15 years old kids were arrested and are facing three charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault. The 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darlene Vazquez Sierra poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million...
Leon County woman claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
Two men have been found guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Karlos Campbell...
Two men found guilty of first degree murder in 2019 Gadsden County homicide
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
An EF1 tornado touched down in Leon County on Wednesday
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Donald Dillbeck - who is scheduled to be executed February 23rd - could return to Tallahassee...
Donald Dillbeck could return to Tallahassee for death penalty hearings
Day five in the Murdaugh trial
Grand jury finds officers justified in their use of force during Half Time Liquors shootout
Kenneth Burns testifying Wednesday
Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder