CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS said it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darlene Vazquez Sierra poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million...
Leon County woman claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
Two men have been found guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Karlos Campbell...
Two men found guilty of first degree murder in 2019 Gadsden County homicide
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
An EF1 tornado touched down in Leon County on Wednesday
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC