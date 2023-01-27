Donald Dillbeck could return to Tallahassee for death penalty hearings

Judge signs transport order in advance of hearings next week
Donald Dillbeck - who is scheduled to be executed February 23rd - could return to Tallahassee...
Donald Dillbeck - who is scheduled to be executed February 23rd - could return to Tallahassee for court hearings next week.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck, who is facing execution next month, could return to Tallahassee next week.

Court records show the judge has signed a transport order to bring Dillbeck back to Tallahassee for a pair of court hearings now set for February 1st and 3rd.

Governor DeSantis signed a death warrant for Dillbeck earlier this week.

Dillbeck is on death row for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Vann was killed as she sat in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall. According to court records, Dillbeck - who was already serving a life sentence in a deputy’s murder - escaped from a work detail in Gadsden County, stabbed Vann and stole her car.

Court records show Dillbeck, his defense team and prosecutors in the case will be appearing before Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey.

Dillbeck has been on death row for more than 30 years. Florida’s Supreme Court rejected his most recent appeal in 2020.

