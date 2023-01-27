Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, January 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cold start to our Friday, temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. More sunshine is in store for the afternoon as well, as an area of high-pressure will keep us dry through Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to near 30 degrees overnight tonight into early Saturday morning, which means a light freeze is possible for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Keep the pets and plants in mind tonight as temperatures drop near or below freezing. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

The next best chance for rain will arrive Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. An area of low pressure and adjoining warm front will usher in warm and moist air from the Gulf, leading to heavy downpours at times through the overnight on Sunday into Monday. The showers will begin to clear as we head into the afternoon on Monday.

Looking ahead to next week, afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 70s for most of the week, until another cold front moves through the region on Thursday.

