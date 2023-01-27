Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, January 27

WCTV Wx Tile
By Josh Green
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cold start to our Friday, temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. More sunshine is in store for the afternoon as well, as an area of high-pressure will keep us dry through Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to near 30 degrees overnight tonight into early Saturday morning, which means a light freeze is possible for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Keep the pets and plants in mind tonight as temperatures drop near or below freezing. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

The next best chance for rain will arrive Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. An area of low pressure and adjoining warm front will usher in warm and moist air from the Gulf, leading to heavy downpours at times through the overnight on Sunday into Monday. The showers will begin to clear as we head into the afternoon on Monday.

Looking ahead to next week, afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 70s for most of the week, until another cold front moves through the region on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darlene Vazquez Sierra poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million...
Leon County woman claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
Two men have been found guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Karlos Campbell...
Two men found guilty of first degree murder in 2019 Gadsden County homicide
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
An EF1 tornado touched down in Leon County on Wednesday
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

An EF1 tornado touched down in Leon County on Wednesday
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
After the rain and storms, calmer and colder weather is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Mike...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25
Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday.
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia
After the rain and storms, calmer and colder weather is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Mike...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25