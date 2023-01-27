Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

A woman was sitting in her car around 10 a.m. in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors approached her and asked her for a ride.

When the woman drove them to the 1000 block of Basin Street, the minors asked to be taken to another location in the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street, according to TPD.

At the time, the minors walked up to an apartment in the area and when they returned, they battered the victim and stole her vehicle, according to TPD.

Later that day, TPD said the vehicle was spotted by deputies in Gulf County. When attempting a traffic stop, the minors drove away and eventually ran out of gas before surrendering.

During the investigation, a handgun was found. All four minors were arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, carjacking and battery.

According to TPD, the minors were between the ages of 13 and 15.

This carjacking is the second crime that involved minors in less than a week in Tallahassee.

