Teen taken into protective custody for alleged school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old boy admitted to making a school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said the 911 center received a call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night that someone was planning the shooting, but didn’t know the identity of any suspects. The caller did provide deputies with the names of individuals who they thought could help identify the person behind it.

TCSO said deputies later worked with the Perry Police Department to track down the teen’s home, and they were later told by his sister that he instructed her not to go to school on Friday (1/27), because of his plan to act on the shooting.

A short time later, law enforcement found the teen and detained him. At the time of being detained, he did not have any weapons on him according to TCSO. Authorities said after speaking with the teen, he admitted to the threat and explained he acted alone.

Officials determined the teen met the criteria to be taken to a mental health facility under the Baker Act.

TCSO said the 16-year-old had been previously expelled from school.

The teen’s father told authorities he did not have access to any firearms inside the home, according to TCSO.

No charges have been filed against the teen.

TCSO and the Perry Police Department have planned to increase their presence at the high school on Friday.

In December 2022, a Taylor County Middle School student was arrested for allegedly compiling a list of names along with threats to do harm to those on the list.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

