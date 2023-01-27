Volunteers needed for upcoming ‘Night to Shine’ comeback

The event is a prom for people with special needs and is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers behind Tallahassee’s ‘Night to Shine’ said they are looking for volunteers to help with the event.

Roughly 3,000 people are expected to attend the annual prom for people with special needs, which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the Pandemic. It is one of the largest Night to Shine events in the world and it takes hundreds of volunteers to put it on.

“We need about 700 more,” said Scott Hunter, lead pastor of Genesis Church, which hosts the event. “We still need 300 buddies to pair up with each guest.”

The event, one of more than 800 nationwide, is co-sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. WCTV was there when Tebow made a surprise appearance at the prom in Tallahassee in 2020.

(WCTV)

The theme for 2023 is ‘The Greatest Showman’ and it will be held at the North Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests will enter the free event via a red carpet complete with paparazzi. WCTV’s Katie Kaplan will announce their arrival. Once inside, they receive royal treatment, including hair styling and corsages for the ladies and shoe shining and boutonnieres for the men. The event also includes a petting zoo, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, and a massive dance hall before each Guest is crowned prom king or prom queen.

For additional information, to register or to volunteer at Night to Shine hosted by Genesis Church and Shine Tallahassee, Inc., visit NightToShineTally.com.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
Darlene Vazquez Sierra poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million...
Leon County woman claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested four teenagers following a brazen assault and armed...
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery
Kenneth Burns in court
UPDATE: Jury finds Taylor County man guilty of murder
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms

Latest News

Two men have been found guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Karlos Campbell...
Two men found guilty of first degree murder in 2019 Gadsden County homicide
Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water
Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water
Anti-Semitic incidents are at the center of a bill proposed by Florida state lawmakers...
Anti-Semitic hate crimes bill welcome news to local education advocate
Grand jury finds officers justified in their use of force during Half Time Liquors shootout