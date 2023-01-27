Volunteers needed for upcoming ‘Night to Shine’ comeback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers behind Tallahassee’s ‘Night to Shine’ said they are looking for volunteers to help with the event.

Roughly 3,000 people are expected to attend the annual prom for people with special needs, which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the Pandemic. It is one of the largest Night to Shine events in the world and it takes hundreds of volunteers to put it on.

“We need about 700 more,” said Scott Hunter, lead pastor of Genesis Church, which hosts the event. “We still need 300 buddies to pair up with each guest.”

The event, one of more than 800 nationwide, is co-sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. WCTV was there when Tebow made a surprise appearance at the prom in Tallahassee in 2020.

(WCTV)

The theme for 2023 is ‘The Greatest Showman’ and it will be held at the North Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests will enter the free event via a red carpet complete with paparazzi. WCTV’s Katie Kaplan will announce their arrival. Once inside, they receive royal treatment, including hair styling and corsages for the ladies and shoe shining and boutonnieres for the men. The event also includes a petting zoo, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, and a massive dance hall before each Guest is crowned prom king or prom queen.

For additional information, to register or to volunteer at Night to Shine hosted by Genesis Church and Shine Tallahassee, Inc., visit NightToShineTally.com.

