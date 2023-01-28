Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 28

The weekend will start off with plenty of sunshine, but more clouds and a chance of showers will arrive later. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’ll see sunshine again for Saturday with just a few clouds as high pressure at the surface sat on top of the Big Bend and South Georgia. That high will shift east and bring more of an easterly wind flow to the area. Highs Saturday will reach into the lower to mid 60s.

More clouds will move in Saturday night as a storm system is forecast to develop to the west and push east Sunday. Rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon and be the highest Sunday night into early Monday morning. A few showers could linger on Monday morning and impact the drive to work for some. Highs Sunday and Monday will be from near 70 to the lower 70s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the 40s to near 50 and warm to near 60 to the lower 60s Monday.

A near-stagnant pattern will persist Tuesday Monday through Thursday as a ridge of high pressure aloft will build near South Florida. The pattern will allow for warmer-than-normal temperatures and slight rain chances. The lows will be in the 50s to near 60 with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

The next larger storm system will likely arrive either Thursday night or Friday and bring better rain chances to the area. The highs on Friday will be near 70 with lows that morning in the upper 50s.

