Replay: Full Court Friday (1/27)
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s highlights include...
Godby vs Rickards
Maclay vs Chiles
Port St. Joe vs Franklin County
Leon vs North Florida Christian
Tift County vs Thomas County Central
Monroe vs Thomasville
