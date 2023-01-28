Replay: Full Court Friday (1/27)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s highlights include...

Godby vs Rickards

Maclay vs Chiles

Port St. Joe vs Franklin County

Leon vs North Florida Christian

Tift County vs Thomas County Central

Monroe vs Thomasville

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.