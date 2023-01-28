Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is speaking out after a viral video shows her being pulled by her hair from a man wearing a security guard jacket at Gordos Cuban Cuisine.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Pensacola Street location. Latoya Woolfolk is the woman seen in the video that had at least 47,000 Facebook views before being removed.

Woolfolk said the incident started with a verbal argument between her and other customers, and they were all told to leave.

“Once I got outside on the porch, I looked over and I saw the security guard choking my girlfriend,” said Woolfolk.

After that, she said one of her friends spat at the security guard, and that’s when he came to Woolfolk. “At that point, he grabbed me by my hair,” said Woolfolk. “He slammed me on the ground and that’s why I have the bruise on my elbow and on my knee.”

The man in the video was identified as 38-year old Trenton Peterson, who is a cook at Gordos. Tallahassee Police confirmed Peterson was arrested at Gordos on Sunday and charged with Battery and False Imprisonment of an Adult. Officials also stated Peterson is not a state-certified security officer or guard.

Peterson was booked at the Leon County Jail on a $500 bond. He made his first appearance Monday morning.

WCTV reached out to the owner of Gordos, but he did not want to speak on camera. He provided the following statement in response to our request for comment:

“While I understand the media wants my comment now, your story will still be incomplete until all investigations are concluded.”

Woolfolk retained an attorney, who said a lawsuit is likely in the near future. WCTV will continue following developments of this story.

