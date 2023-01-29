Cairo police officer dies during foot chase

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cairo Police Department has confirmed that an officer is dead following a foot pursuit on Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer, who has not been identified at this time, came to assist. The traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit and the Cairo Police officer had a medical episode on the scene and passed away.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating the incident. Officials say the rumors alleging that an officer was shot are false.

