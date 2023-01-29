Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some woke up Sunday morning to light rain as a batch of showers moved through most of the Big Bend and portions of South Georgia. The radar showed the first round leaving most of the area near I-75 as of 9:55 a.m. Sunday. Another round of showers and is possible later Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 under a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will increase to near 70% Sunday night as a large-scale storm system is forecast to move through the region. Lows will be in the 60s - much warmer than normal for late January. A few showers can’t be ruled out for the morning commute Monday, but also for the afternoon and evening drive home. Just enough daytime heating could bring another chance of showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. The highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Slight rain chances remain on tap for Tuesday through Thursday with above-normal temperatures remaining in the forecast with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Another storm system is forecast to enter the eastern U.S. late Thursday into Friday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally, for now, rain chances will be at 50% with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

The front is forecast to pass late Friday with drying conditions on Saturday. The highs will likely be in the upper 60s with a morning low near 50.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.