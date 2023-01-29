Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County

By WCTV Staff and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A child is dead and three others were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, after a car ran off a road and hit a tree in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling west on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County near Harner Lane.

Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then crashed into a large tree.

They said the 22-year-old female driver and two of the passengers, a 13-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to TMH.

The fourth passenger, a 7-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from bystanders, according to FHP.

Officials said the driver and passengers were all wearing their seatbelts or child restraints, and their next of kin have been notified.

