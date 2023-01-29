Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Police lights
Cairo police officer dies during foot chase
Arrest graphic
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then...
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
Darlene Vazquez Sierra poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million...
Leon County woman claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game

Latest News

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000.
Princess Diana dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 29
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain
Charles Roop has some of the top tech headlines from the week of Jan. 23-29, 2023.
Charles' Tech Update - Sunday, Jan. 29