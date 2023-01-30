Honoring a Legend: Sue Semrau to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University held a celebration for former Women’s Head Basketball Coach Sue Semrau on Sunday before and during the Seminoles’ game against #16 Duke.

Coach Semrau had a legendary 25 year career as the head women’s basketball coach at FSU. Sunday, before and during the action with the Blue Devils, she was honored for all she has meant to the Seminole family.

492 wins, two regular season ACC Championships, and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances--a resume worth celebrating and a person equally as deserving.

Sue Semrau is loved by the Florida State family. During the pre-game celebration on Sunday, FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford made a surprise announcement: Coach Semrau will be inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame.

“That was something to take in,” Semrau remarked, “I just feel like so many of these players that were here, the fans, the boosters have given so much to this program. I just want to give back in any way that I can.”

She continued, “I was so blessed. I just felt so honored to have served this University in the first place. For people to come out and be a part of that--it was very, very special.”

Special not only to be celebrated, but to see the program left in great hands. Cheering from afar, and feeling proud of the job Brooke Wyckoff has done this season.

“Its been amazing. I remember in January when I really knew that this was probably going to happen at the end of the year, talking to Michael Alford and saying, ‘It’s your choice, obviously. You’re the Athletic Director, but I sure hope you take a good look at Brooke Wyckoff,’” Semrau explained.

“She should slow down a bit. You don’t want to set these expectations,” she said with a smile, “It’s incredible and I’m so, so proud.”

“She’s meant the world,” Brooke Wyckoff said of her mentor, “I wouldn’t be sitting up here if it wasn’t for her. She has invested so much love, compassion, and time and care in so many individuals, myself included. I’m just very, very thankful for what she’s done and opportunities that because of the work she’s done we now have. I’m just so happy to celebrate her today.”

Now, Semrau was back where it all began as she watched the ‘Noles dominate #16 Duke 70-57. Reflecting on what FSU has meant to her.

“It’s been my family,” Semrau concluded, “With my family in Seattle, it’s been something that I could embrace. People have embraced me and it’s been a thrill.”

