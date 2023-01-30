Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After some morning fog Monday, most in the Big Bend and South Georgia had a partly to mostly cloudy and warm afternoon in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. A few showers developed Monday afternoon, mainly in south Georgia, and isolated showers are still possible during the evening. Fog was already thickening along the coast during the afternoon, and more fog is expected inland Monday evening and overnight. A dense fog advisory is in effect through mid-morning Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue warm in the afternoons, in the upper 70s, with a slight chance of showers.

An approaching system will increase rain chances by Thursday, especially in the evening, leading to a good chance of showers on Friday.

Cooler and drier air is expected to return for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.