One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police.
The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near the Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St.
One man sustained non-life threatening injuries from the stabbing.
TPD has not released any other details.
