One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near the Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St.

One man sustained non-life threatening injuries from the stabbing.

TPD has not released any other details.

