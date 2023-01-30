Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need

A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST
Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him

A woman who goes by ‘Mama Kim stepped up big time not only getting the first aid supplies needed but cleaning and patching up the boy’s knees.

Powell says ‘Mama Kim’ was ‘so sweet’ while helping out and both of Powell’s children loved their newfound friend.

