Tallahassee man expected to enter a plea in brutal double murder

Aaron Glee could enter a plea today in deaths of Oluwatoyin Salau and Victoria Sims
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a brutal double murder is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced later today.

Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020.

Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried in Glee’s backyard and community volunteer Victoria Sims was found bound and bloody inside his home on Monday Road.

Court records show a plea hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. today at the Leon County Courthouse.

The state had initially been seeking the death penalty against Glee. It’s not clear yet what the terms of today’s plea deal will be, but prosecutors previously indicated they offered Glee consecutive life sentences instead.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then...
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 29

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
7-year-old battling rare form of cancer.
7-year-old battling rare form of cancer
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas