Tallahassee man expected to enter a plea in brutal double murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a brutal double murder is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced later today.

Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020.

Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried in Glee’s backyard and community volunteer Victoria Sims was found bound and bloody inside his home on Monday Road.

Court records show a plea hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. today at the Leon County Courthouse.

The state had initially been seeking the death penalty against Glee. It’s not clear yet what the terms of today’s plea deal will be, but prosecutors previously indicated they offered Glee consecutive life sentences instead.

