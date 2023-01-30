Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Aaron Glee rejected a plea deal Monday as he stood before a judge and a packed courtroom.

Glee told the judge he felt “pressured” and “intimidated” into entering the plea and said he wanted to go to trial instead.

Attorneys on both sides will now work to set a trial date for later this year.

Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020.

Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried in Glee’s backyard, and community volunteer Victoria Sims was found dead inside his home on Monday Road.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.