Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago

A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer in a home in Chicago on Monday.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not released much information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

It is not clear who else may have been involved.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
Wanted for possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Monday he wants congressional action to address police reform.
Biden he plans to discuss police reform with Congressional Black Caucus
Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Pro skier killed in avalanche
FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police...
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech
Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a chilled Florida pink shrimp wedge salad with...
Chef Sergio Endara makes chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad