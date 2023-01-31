Chef Sergio Endara makes chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad with Louie Dressing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a chilled Florida pink shrimp wedge salad with Louie dressing and pickled cherry tomatoes.

Chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad with Louie Dressing and Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

Active Time - 40 minutes, Total Time - 12 hours, 40 minutes

(Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

10 oz cherry tomatoes

1 shallot

2 cloves garlic

1 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 tablespoons sugar

1 lemon

16 jumbo wild caught pink shrimp (about 1 lb)

2 tablespoons seafood seasoning

4 hard-cooked peeled eggs

4 slices prosciutto

1 head iceberg lettuce

Louie Dressing (see recipe)

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Steps:

1. Halve tomatoes and shallot; smash garlic. Combine in medium

saucepot: vinegar, shallots, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and sugar until

blended. Bring to boil on high, then reduce heat to low and simmer 5

minutes. Remove pot from heat and stir in ice. Add tomatoes glass jar

(or container with lid); pour in cooled brine. Cover and chill overnight

(or up to 1 week).

2. Thinly slice lemon. Add ice water to medium bowl. Fill medium

saucepot 3/4 full of water. Stir in lemon slices and seafood seasoning;

bring to boil over high. Add shrimp to boiling water; remove pot from

heat and set aside 2 minutes until shrimp is pink and opaque. Drain

shrimp; add to ice water for 5 minutes. Peel and devein shrimp. Chill

until ready to serve.

3. Coarsely chop eggs and prosciutto. Remove core from lettuce. Cut

lettuce into 4 equal quarters. Place 1 tablespoon dressing on bottom of

chilled serving plates. Place lettuce over dressing. Season lettuce with

remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Top each wedge with 3

tablespoons dressing. Top evenly with egg and prosciutto. Arrange

tomatoes and shrimp around lettuce; serve.

Louie Dressing

Total Time - 10 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup green onions

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 tablespoon capers

1/2 fresh lemon

2 oil-packed anchovy filets

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon grain mustard

4 tablespoons dill pickle relish

1 teaspoon habanero hot pepper sauce

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps:

1. Thinly slice onion; finely chop dill. Drain capers and coarsely chop;

juice lemon (1 tablespoon). Drain anchovies if needed, then finely

chop (wash hands).

2. Combine in medium bowl: onions, dill, capers, lemon juice,

anchovies, and remaining ingredients until well blended. Chill until

ready to use. (Makes 1 1/2 cups.)

