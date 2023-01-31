Chef Sergio Endara makes chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad with Louie Dressing

Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a chilled Florida pink shrimp wedge salad with Louie dressing and pickled cherry tomatoes.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a chilled Florida pink shrimp wedge salad with Louie dressing and pickled cherry tomatoes.

Chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad with Louie Dressing and Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

Active Time - 40 minutes, Total Time - 12 hours, 40 minutes

(Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

10 oz cherry tomatoes

1 shallot

2 cloves garlic

1 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 tablespoons sugar

1 lemon

16 jumbo wild caught pink shrimp (about 1 lb)

2 tablespoons seafood seasoning

4 hard-cooked peeled eggs

4 slices prosciutto

1 head iceberg lettuce

Louie Dressing (see recipe)

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Steps:

1. Halve tomatoes and shallot; smash garlic. Combine in medium

saucepot: vinegar, shallots, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and sugar until

blended. Bring to boil on high, then reduce heat to low and simmer 5

minutes. Remove pot from heat and stir in ice. Add tomatoes glass jar

(or container with lid); pour in cooled brine. Cover and chill overnight

(or up to 1 week).

2. Thinly slice lemon. Add ice water to medium bowl. Fill medium

saucepot 3/4 full of water. Stir in lemon slices and seafood seasoning;

bring to boil over high. Add shrimp to boiling water; remove pot from

heat and set aside 2 minutes until shrimp is pink and opaque. Drain

shrimp; add to ice water for 5 minutes. Peel and devein shrimp. Chill

until ready to serve.

3. Coarsely chop eggs and prosciutto. Remove core from lettuce. Cut

lettuce into 4 equal quarters. Place 1 tablespoon dressing on bottom of

chilled serving plates. Place lettuce over dressing. Season lettuce with

remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Top each wedge with 3

tablespoons dressing. Top evenly with egg and prosciutto. Arrange

tomatoes and shrimp around lettuce; serve.

Louie Dressing

Total Time - 10 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup green onions

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 tablespoon capers

1/2 fresh lemon

2 oil-packed anchovy filets

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon grain mustard

4 tablespoons dill pickle relish

1 teaspoon habanero hot pepper sauce

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps:

1. Thinly slice onion; finely chop dill. Drain capers and coarsely chop;

juice lemon (1 tablespoon). Drain anchovies if needed, then finely

chop (wash hands).

2. Combine in medium bowl: onions, dill, capers, lemon juice,

anchovies, and remaining ingredients until well blended. Chill until

ready to use. (Makes 1 1/2 cups.)

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
Wanted for possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop

Latest News

Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a chilled Florida pink shrimp wedge salad with...
Chef Sergio Endara makes chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad
Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Tampa Cuban-style toasted mojo pork sandwich.
Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes a Tampa Cuban-Style Toasted Mojo Pork Sandwich
Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Tampa Cuban-style toasted mojo pork sandwich.
Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes a Cuban Sandwich
Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make kitchen sink brownie bars.
Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Kitchen Sink Brownie Bars