Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats.

In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.

The seat, which includes Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, and Thomas counties, became open after Republican Sen. Dean Burke stepped down to become chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health.

Watson resigned from his House District 172 seat to run for Senate. There, Colquitt County Administrator Charles “Chas” Cannon is unopposed as a Republican in a district including Colquitt and parts of Thomas and Cook counties.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

To find your polling location, CLICK HERE.

Below you will find a list of important Election Day information provided by the Secretary of State’s Office.

For more information from the Secretary of State, CLICK HERE.

