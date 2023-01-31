Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats.
In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
The seat, which includes Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, and Thomas counties, became open after Republican Sen. Dean Burke stepped down to become chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health.
Watson resigned from his House District 172 seat to run for Senate. There, Colquitt County Administrator Charles “Chas” Cannon is unopposed as a Republican in a district including Colquitt and parts of Thomas and Cook counties.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31.
- On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. You can find your assigned polling location on your voter registration card, by logging into the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, or by contacting your County Board of Registrar’s Office.
- Polling places are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.
- When you get to your polling place, show your photo ID to the poll worker. A poll worker will check your photo ID, verify that you are registered and at the correct polling location, issue you a voter access card or ballot, whichever is applicable, and allow you to vote. Learn how to vote at polling places in Georgia.
- If you show up to your polling place but have not met all the requirements listed above, you have the right to request a provisional ballot. Your vote will count as long as you resolve the eligibility issues within three days after Election Day. Learn more about provisional ballots.
- If you encounter a problem at the polls, please contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office or the Georgia Secretary of State. Call the Secretary of State at 877-725-9797 to report an issue. You can also submit a complaint online to the Secretary of State Elections Division.
