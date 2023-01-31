Florida State, ACC unveils 2023 football schedule

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State won 45-3.((AP Photo/Lynne Sladky))
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled football schedules for all 14 member institutions on Monday evening including the Florida State Seminoles. FSU is fresh off its first 10 win season since 2016 and with several high profile returning players like Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and more, Mike Norvell’s fourth season in charge in Tallahassee is looking to be his most anticipated.

This year marks the ACC’s move to a 3-5-5 scheduling model, doing away with divisions and allowing the top two winning percentages in the league berths into the ACC Championship game on December 2nd in Charlotte. The model sees each team with three permanent rivals (FSU’s are Miami, Clemson and Syracuse) who will be on the schedule every season with the other five games rotating every season. The new model ensures every team in the league will play a “home and home” every four seasons against each other.

The Seminoles’ schedule is as follows...

DATEOPPONENT
September 3rd (Sunday)vs LSU (Orlando)
September 9thvs Southern Miss
September 16that Boston College
September 23rdat Clemson
September 30thBYE
October 7thvs Virginia Tech
October 14thvs Syracuse
October 21stvs Duke
October 28that Wake Forest
November 4that Pitt
November 11thvs Miami
November 18thvs North Alabama
November 25that Florida
December 2ndACC Championship (Charlotte)

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then...
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder

Latest News

Sue Semrau responding to the crowd as she was honored between the 1st and 2nd quarters of FSU...
Honoring a Legend: Sue Semrau to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Maclay visits rival Chiles on Full Court Friday
Replay: Full Court Friday (1/27)
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board