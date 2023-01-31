Florida State, ACC unveils 2023 football schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled football schedules for all 14 member institutions on Monday evening including the Florida State Seminoles. FSU is fresh off its first 10 win season since 2016 and with several high profile returning players like Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and more, Mike Norvell’s fourth season in charge in Tallahassee is looking to be his most anticipated.

This year marks the ACC’s move to a 3-5-5 scheduling model, doing away with divisions and allowing the top two winning percentages in the league berths into the ACC Championship game on December 2nd in Charlotte. The model sees each team with three permanent rivals (FSU’s are Miami, Clemson and Syracuse) who will be on the schedule every season with the other five games rotating every season. The new model ensures every team in the league will play a “home and home” every four seasons against each other.

The Seminoles’ schedule is as follows...

DATE OPPONENT September 3rd (Sunday) vs LSU (Orlando) September 9th vs Southern Miss September 16th at Boston College September 23rd at Clemson September 30th BYE October 7th vs Virginia Tech October 14th vs Syracuse October 21st vs Duke October 28th at Wake Forest November 4th at Pitt November 11th vs Miami November 18th vs North Alabama November 25th at Florida December 2nd ACC Championship (Charlotte)

