Florida State, ACC unveils 2023 football schedule
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled football schedules for all 14 member institutions on Monday evening including the Florida State Seminoles. FSU is fresh off its first 10 win season since 2016 and with several high profile returning players like Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and more, Mike Norvell’s fourth season in charge in Tallahassee is looking to be his most anticipated.
This year marks the ACC’s move to a 3-5-5 scheduling model, doing away with divisions and allowing the top two winning percentages in the league berths into the ACC Championship game on December 2nd in Charlotte. The model sees each team with three permanent rivals (FSU’s are Miami, Clemson and Syracuse) who will be on the schedule every season with the other five games rotating every season. The new model ensures every team in the league will play a “home and home” every four seasons against each other.
The Seminoles’ schedule is as follows...
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|September 3rd (Sunday)
|vs LSU (Orlando)
|September 9th
|vs Southern Miss
|September 16th
|at Boston College
|September 23rd
|at Clemson
|September 30th
|BYE
|October 7th
|vs Virginia Tech
|October 14th
|vs Syracuse
|October 21st
|vs Duke
|October 28th
|at Wake Forest
|November 4th
|at Pitt
|November 11th
|vs Miami
|November 18th
|vs North Alabama
|November 25th
|at Florida
|December 2nd
|ACC Championship (Charlotte)
