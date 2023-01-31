Healthcare among top expenses for retirees

Average 65-year-old retired couple will need $300K for healthcare
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Healthcare is the number one expense to plan for as you prepare for retirement, according to our partners at the financial website NerdWallet.  

The average 65-year-old retired couple will need about $300,000 in after-tax savings to handle health care costs, according to a 2021 report from Fidelity.  Specific costs will depend on where you live, how long you live and your overall health.

Long-term care is another major cost. Seniors who live to be 80 have about a one in four chance of needing long-term care and the cost of those facilities typically average $4,500 a month.

Dental care is next. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average senior who used Medicare dental services paid nearly $900 a year out of pocket.

Finally, prescription drugs are also a big expense in retirement.  A study from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) showed retirees spent an average of $3,875 out-of-pocket annually on prescription drugs.

A financial planner specializing in retirement needs can help you stress test your financial plan for health events and other expenses, plus they can help you come up with a plan for any gaps in your coverage.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
Wanted for possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder

Latest News

FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
New DC Studios bosses debuted plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and...
DC officially announces ‘Superman: Legacy’ in 2025, Wonder Woman prequel and Batman films
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting