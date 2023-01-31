Jackson County arrest two after attempting to flee the scene

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Sunday after attempting to flee the police.

Deputies responded to Compass Lake after receiving a call for a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him and accusing him of stealing soil, according to JCSO.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, it was discovered that Toole had a felony warrant out of Bay County. When deputies attempted to arrest her, Colby Wilson exited a residence and charged at the deputy which allowed Wilson and Toole to flee the scene into a marshy area.

Wilson and Colby were later located by a K-9 and taken into custody.

According to JCSO, Toole was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence and is being held on a Bay County warrant for uttering a forged instrument. Wilson was arrested and charged with obstructing an officer without violence and is being held on warrants out of Calhoun County for possession of drug paraphernalia.

