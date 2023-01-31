Kearney Center opens doors to community for day services

(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Kearney Center has opened its day services program to visitors on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to a press release from the organization.

This would mean any adult seeking assistance that does not reside in the center would have full access to laundry, showers, warm meals, computers, case management, and any service offered by on-site partner agencies during those hours.

In an effort to provide aid to those in the Big Bend region of Florida, the Kearney Center offers a range of services, from mental health counseling to disability assistance.

“Everyone deserves a support system to turn to in times of need,” shared Vicki Butler, Director of Shelter Operations.

“Our hope is to reduce episodes of homelessness and increase housing retention in the community by expanding our comprehensive services.”

After falling under strict health guidelines in 2020 due to the pandemic, the organization was forced to suspend its day services program until April 2021. From then on, the day services program was limited to only those residing in the center. The emergency shelter is now eager to make the day services program available to all within the area.

The Kearney Center continues to offer 24-hour medical assistance and overnight shelter to hundreds of people in need.

