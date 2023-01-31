New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video

A new surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a video that went viral of a woman being pulled by her hair at Gordos on Pensacola Street.
By WCTV Staff and Staci Inez
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a video that went viral of a woman being pulled by her hair at Gordos on Pensacola Street.

WCTV reached out to the owner of Gordos before airing the original story on Friday. While he did not want to go on camera, he issued the following statement:

He did not confirm on Friday whether or not the person seen in the video was an employee.

The man in the video, Trenton Peterson, reached out to WCTV after the story aired on Friday with the surveillance video. He also told WCTV reporter Staci Inez he wanted to clear his name.

WCTV spoke with Latoya Woolfolk on Friday. She is seen in the surveillance video throwing a chair and other items inside the restaurant. Peterson said this took place after Woolfolk and her friends were told to leave. Surveillance video shows them coming back inside the restaurant at one point.

The surveillance video also shows an exchange between Peterson and Woolfolk’s friends as they are leaving the restaurant for the second time.

Staci Inez was scheduled to talk with Peterson in-person, but a family member told WCTV he was advised not to do the interview.

Peterson was arrested and charged with Battery and False Imprisonment of an Adult on Jan. 22 after the incident at Gordos. The Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel was appointed Peterson’s case on Jan. 27.

Circuit Director Stacy Sharp issued the following statement regarding the case:

WCTV also reached out to Woolfolk to set up a second interview, but she and her attorney were unavailable Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then...
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder

Latest News

TPD said neither instance was “gang-related” and both were “completely isolated” but officers...
Tallahassee Police urging vigilance amid recent teen crime uptick
Wanted for possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact.
Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty