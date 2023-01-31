New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a video that went viral of a woman being pulled by her hair at Gordos on Pensacola Street.

WCTV reached out to the owner of Gordos before airing the original story on Friday. While he did not want to go on camera, he issued the following statement:

“While I understand the media wants my comment now, your story will still be incomplete until all investigations are concluded.”

He did not confirm on Friday whether or not the person seen in the video was an employee.

The man in the video, Trenton Peterson, reached out to WCTV after the story aired on Friday with the surveillance video. He also told WCTV reporter Staci Inez he wanted to clear his name.

WCTV spoke with Latoya Woolfolk on Friday. She is seen in the surveillance video throwing a chair and other items inside the restaurant. Peterson said this took place after Woolfolk and her friends were told to leave. Surveillance video shows them coming back inside the restaurant at one point.

The surveillance video also shows an exchange between Peterson and Woolfolk’s friends as they are leaving the restaurant for the second time.

Staci Inez was scheduled to talk with Peterson in-person, but a family member told WCTV he was advised not to do the interview.

Peterson was arrested and charged with Battery and False Imprisonment of an Adult on Jan. 22 after the incident at Gordos. The Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel was appointed Peterson’s case on Jan. 27.

Circuit Director Stacy Sharp issued the following statement regarding the case:

“Our office was just appointed to represent Mr. Peterson. We are reviewing the charges against him and examining the preliminary discovery that we have received.”

WCTV also reached out to Woolfolk to set up a second interview, but she and her attorney were unavailable Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.