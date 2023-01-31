Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Jefferson County

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene and the roadway is currently blocked, according to FHP.

The traffic homicide team is on its way to the scene to start investigating the crash.

No further information was released. This is an ongoing investigation.

