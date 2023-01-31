TCC announces Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College has announced the honorees of the 23rd Cherry Halll Alexander African American History Calendar.

This year’s theme is “Freedom, Justice, Equality,” and it highlights outstanding community leaders in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson and Wakulla counties who engage in community and civic involvement to protect and advance these tenets.

The honorees are as follows:

Althemese Pemberton Barnes (President’s Award) – Barnes is the founder and executive director emeritus of the Jon G. Riley Center and Museum, the first community-based African American museum in Tallahassee, and founder of the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network. She has worked throughout the area to preserve local history, including the Frenchtown Marker, FAMU Way historical trails, Greenwood Cemetery, and Smokey Hollow.

Cherry Hall Alexander (Founder) – A graduate of TCC, Alexander is the College’s former Director of Library Services and founder of the African American History Calendar which was renamed in her honor upon her retirement in 2009.

Dr. Andrea Oliver (February) – Dr. Oliver is a member of the History faculty at TCC. She previously served as the local administrator for About Face, a statewide educational and job readiness program sponsored by The Florida National Guard where she received a commendation award from then-Governor Jeb Bush. She has authored history books used in middle school classrooms nationwide.

Dr. Bruce W. Strouble (March) – Professional sustainability advocate, anti-racism educator, and community organizer, Dr. Strouble serves as the Senior Manager of Equitable Climate Resilience Projects at GroundWork USA. He previously served as the Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Tallahassee and program coordinator for FAMU’s Sustainability Institute.

Dr. Bryan K. Hooper, Jr. (April) – Dr. Hooper is the Dean of Social Sciences at Tallahassee Community College. He serves as the advisor for Black Male Achievers (BMA), an enrichment program providing a variety of academic support and personal enrichment activities to advance the intellectual and personal growth of minority men, and was instrumental in the re-establishment of the Black Student Union at TCC.

Charles E. “Chuck” Hobbs, II (May) – Attorney and Pulitzer-nominated journalist, Chuck Hobbs, began his career as a prosecutor for the Second Judicial Circuit. Over the last 15 years, his columns have appeared in The Hill, The Grio, Capital Outlook, and Tallahassee Democrat. His editorials have appeared in the New York Times, Miami Herald, and Florida Times-Union.

Pastor Deshone D. Hedrington (June) – A 29-year veteran of Leon County Schools, Hedrington is the Assistant Principal for Attendance at Leon High. Additionally, Pastor Dee serves as Executive Pastor of The Father’s House Unlimited Ministries, Inc. She founded the nonprofit About My Father’s business in 2006 to focus on restoring economic and social stability to underprivileged families and homeless individuals.

Dr. Inika P. Williams (July) – Dr. Williams is the Associate Director of Policy with Attendance Works, a national nonprofit think tank working to advance student success through policy and practice. Previously, she served as director of Pre-Collegiate Programs at Florida State University and statewide director of the College Reach-Out Program.

Keshia M. Jenkins (August) – Jenkins is the Community Engagement Manager for The Children’s Movement of Florida. Her commitment to infant mental health, black maternal health, and the mentality of black families fuels her work as chapter chair for the Capital Area Chapter of the Florida Infant Mental Health Association, full-spectrum and community doula, and Sisterfriend with Capital Area Community Action Agency.

Lashawn Gordon (September) – Gordon serves as Director of Strategic Initiatives at United Partners for Human Services where she supports more than 200 nonprofit human service organizations, many of which are grassroots, volunteer-driven with the focus of serving those who need us most. Previously, she spent 16 years at the PACE Center for Girls where the girls and their families served as a reminder that with the right support, anything is possible.

Pastor Lucius K. Wade, Sr. (October) – Giving his life to Christ at an early age, Pastor Wade has served faithfully in ministry for more than 30 years. He is the senior pastor of Refuge House of God Apostolic Outreach Ministry and previously served as the assistant pastor of Holy Revival Center, both in Monticello.

Mary Bush Smith (November) – Smith retired from the Florida Department of Revenue after 33 years of dedicated service. Today, she shows her love for music and spreading the gospel through song every Sunday morning during the Mary Bush Smith Gospel Hour on 93.3 WVFT-FM.

Opal McKinney-Williams (December) – McKinney-Williams is a Senior Attorney at Pittman Law Group. Her practice focuses primarily on the legal representation of local governmental and educational entities. She is a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in Education Law, a member of the Florida School Board Attorneys Association, an A/V-rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell (its highest rating), and her legal accomplishments and abilities have been recognized by such publications as the Florida Trend’s Legal Elite.

Sharon Ofuani (January 2024) – Ofuani is the Executive Director of Big Bend Crime Stoppers. In 2011, she retired from the City of Tallahassee as the Director of Equity and Workforce Development after 33 years of service. Her accomplishments were groundbreaking, and many remain the effect today.

Frank Brown (student honoree) – U.S. Army veteran and TCC graduate, Brown is pursuing a degree in journalism at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. While at TCC, he was a member of Black Male Achievers, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the Student Veterans Association, and the Creative Writing Club. He was on the staff of the Eyrie, TCC’s award-winning art and literary magazine, and worked helping veterans and their families reach their educational goals at the Richard W. and Karen B. Moore Veterans Success Center.

Katreva Yvette Cox (student honoree) – A first-generation college student, Cox spent 19 years working at a financial institution before enrolling at TCC to pursue a degree in Business Finance. On campus, Cox is a member of Sister to Sister and the Honors Program.

The Hinson Administration Building will hand out the free calendars at noon on Tuesday, January 31. Please contact the African American History Calendar Committee at AAHMC@tcc.fl.edu with any questions or requests for bulk pickup.

