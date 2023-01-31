TCC is first college in Florida Approved by FDOE as Charter School Authorizer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has been approved by the Florida Department of Education as the first college in the state of Florida as a charter school authorizer on Jan. 18.

TCC was one of five Florida College system colleges selected by Governor Ron DeSantis to create career and technical education charter schools. TCC was the first Florida College System institution to submit an application to FDOE to become a charter school authorizer and the first to be approved.

“We are proud to be the first college to be authorized,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, president of TCC. “TCC’s success is a manifestation of our mission and vision, and the decision to pursue sponsoring authority for charter schools is the next natural step in our commitment to academic excellence and student success. This is part of a continued effort to ensure that students and parents have choices in their educational journey.”

Through the sponsorship of a charter school, TCC will provide flexibility to parents and students in choosing their educational paths, especially for underserved and underrepresented populations; offer college acceleration programs that result in certificate or degree attainment so students can continue their academic career or immediately enter the workforce with less debt; support student achievement through academic excellence and support services; and guarantee any financial aid received is used for the purpose intended, according to TCC.

These goals are in alignment with the College’s strategic plan as well as the principles and purposes of charter schools outlined in section 1002.33, F.S., Charter Schools, and Florida’s Principles and Standards for Quality Charter School Authorizing.

