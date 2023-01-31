Widespread fog for Tuesday morning commute

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire WCTV viewing area until 11 a.m. EST Tuesday. This includes all of the Big Bend of Florida and across South Georgia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee is expecting widespread visibility issued for the morning commute hours.

According to our First Alert Weather team, visibilities could be as low as 0.0 miles in some rural areas and as low as 0.5 miles in more populated areas.

Visibility forecast for January 31, 2023
Visibility forecast for January 31, 2023(WCTV First Alert Weather)

The NWS recommends following these safety guidelines when driving in foggy conditions:

  • Keep your lights on past daybreak
  • Slow down
  • Watch out for pedestrians/traffic
  • Reduce “in-car” distractions
  • Use the right edge of the road for guidance
  • Be patient
  • Signal your turns
  • Try not to stop in the road (unless at a traffic control device)
Source: National Weather Service Sioux Falls Office, 12/17/2020

