Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

Raymond Brown arrested, appears before a judge in Tallahassee.
24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning.

24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend.

According to Cairo Police, one of the officers chasing him, Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, suffered a medical emergency during the pursuit and died at the scene.

Court records show Brown is facing charges of cocaine possession and obstructing officers.

Brown signed a waiver of extradition in court Wednesday morning and told the judge he wanted to go back to Georgia.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brown in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Commander Marty West with the Marshals Fugitive Task Force says Brown was found at a friend’s apartment on South Adams Street around 3:30 p.m.  Tuesday.

Brown surrendered without incident after U.S. Marshals surrounded the apartment, West said.

