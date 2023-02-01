Dillbeck’s attorneys call for stay of execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck’s legal team is asking a judge to stay his February 23rd execution.

Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. He’s accused of stabbing her outside the Tallahassee Mall and then stealing her car.

Dillbeck’s attorneys are expected in court Wednesday afternoon, and Dillbeck himself is expected to appear in a Leon County courtroom on Friday.

Defense attorney Baya Harrison has filed a series of motions since the Governor signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last week.

Wednesday’s court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 in front of Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey. WCTV does have a news crew in the courtroom and will share updates later in the day.

