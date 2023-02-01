Gov. DeSantis pushing to defund ‘discriminatory’ DEI programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a push to pull state funding from diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the state Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis called the programs “discriminatory” while rolling out his higher education proposals.

At a news conference, DeSantis said no amount of state funding should go towards DEI programs.

Just under two weeks ago the governor requested that all state colleges and universities turn in their spending for DEI programs.

“I think people want to see true academics and they want to get rid of some of the political window dressing that seems to accompany all this,” DeSantis, adding that DEI and CRT programs would get “no funding, and that will wither on the vine.”

University Faculty of Florida Florida State University Chapter President Matthew Lata said these cuts to funding have “challenged administrators” to ask themselves “whether these programs are worth it.”

“First of all (it’s a challenge) to maintain their eligibility for other types of grant money,” Lata said. “Secondly, because they do give marginalized communities help and some people may not agree they should get that.”

Lata said the UFF’s function is to provide “a level playing field” and said the governor’s move to pull state funding does not provide that.

DeSantis is calling on education administrators to realign courses that provide “historically accurate information” that does not include identity politics.

In their reporting to the state, FSU reported spending around $2.4 million on DEI programs with a majority of that funding, more than $2.22 million, coming from the state.

FAMU reported spending $4.4 million on DEI programs, with more than $4.16 million coming from the state.

In a statement, The State University System of Florida said they are “committed to providing our students with a high-quality, affordable education that focuses on academic excellence. We are excited about the $100 million in performance funding for recruiting and retaining highly qualified faculty at state universities. We look forward to working with the Governor and Legislature on their policy initiatives to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education.”

The proposals to cut funding have not been introduced as formal legislation, but the issue is expected to be addressed when lawmakers meet in March.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.