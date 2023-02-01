‘It’s just not fair’: Leon High student speaks out against ban on AP African American Studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - DeSantis’s decision to ban AP African American Studies courses has prompted legal backlash and criticism from students.

Attorney Ben Crump announced last week he would sue DeSantis if the Governor doesn’t allow the course to be taught in Florida schools.

Juliette Heckman, a junior at Leon High, is one of three students who agreed to be a lead plaintiff in that lawsuit. Heckman said she was hoping to take AP African American studies next year, but now, that might not be possible.

A video of Heckman speaking alongside Crump last week went viral on TikTok, as thousands expressed their outrage at the decision. Heckman calls the ban embarrassing for the state of Florida and says it’s not fair to students.

“It’s just not fair that we can have AP European History studies and then Italian culture classes and, you know, all these different classes and then not an African American Studies class,” Heckman told WCTV. “It’s such a fundamental role in our history and such a necessary part and everyone deserves to learn about it.”

Crump has said he’s prepared to take a case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education have argued that the AP course violates state law and is historically inaccurate. They requested that College Board change the class to remove content including critical race theory, black queer studies and intersectionality.

