Man wins $100K lottery prize: ‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’

A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.
A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says he plans to do a little shopping after cashing in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jerry Camp won $100,000 while playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game last month.

Lottery officials said Camp matched all five winning numbers in the Jan. 8 drawing to win the top prize.

“I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Camp said.

Officials said the Ashland resident purchased his winning ticket at a New Exxon Mart located on Washington Highway in the Glen Allen area.

The winning numbers were 3-4-12-23-34, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Camp, who is retired, said he hopes to use his winnings to buy some eggs and a new car.

The Virginia Lottery shared that the Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
Wanted for possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers
Update: GBI announced Cairo suspect in custody
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Latest News

A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams
AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams