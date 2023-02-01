Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas

Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. has been arrested, authorities said.
Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. has been arrested, authorities said.(Houston PD)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday.

According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022, shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston.

Elmore is one of two suspects. The second suspect, Bernard Aaron Robertson, was arrested in September.

The Marshals Service is reporting they learned Elmore was in the Denver area on Jan. 17 and started surveillance on him in the Littleton area. Elmore was arrested at an RTD light rail station on Monday.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than safely and effectively taking a violent offender off the street. That is what the Marshals Service is built for, to partner with local and state law enforcement partners to affect arrest for the overall safety of the community,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

Charges for Elmore were filed on Nov. 27, 2022.

Oghenesoro was killed in a motel parking lot, according to the Houston Police Department.

“Witnesses stated they heard gunshots and saw a white U-Haul van with Arizona license plates flee the scene, leaving the victim’s body behind. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Oghenesoro to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Houston Police wrote in a news release.

“A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene determined Oghenesoro pulled into the parking lot in his own vehicle with the two male suspects, who were driving the white van. The two males got into Oghenesoro’s car for a short period of time and exited the vehicle while holding pistols. One suspect pulled a bag from Oghenesoro and threw it into an open window of the van. The other suspect got into a struggle with Oghenesoro and shot him. Both suspects got into the van, which struck Oghenesoro as it fled the scene.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
Wanted for possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers
Update: GBI announced Cairo suspect in custody
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
Aaron Glee, Jr. is expected to enter a plea in a double murder Monday morning.
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder

Latest News

Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect
Local Covid sites are hoping to adjust following the Biden administration’s announcement to end...
Local Covid testing sites prepare for emergency declarations to end
The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
Local Covid sites are hoping to adjust following the Biden administration’s announcement to end...
Local Covid testing sites prepare for emergency declarations to end