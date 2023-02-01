Proctor: AP African American History course ‘purports’ history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that was rejected by the state department of education “incomplete” and “trash.”

“The content lacks religion, economics, family, it lacks the overall quest for freedom, and more importantly, it lacks all reference to the Constitution of the United States, which is the legal document making black men 3/5 from the giddy-up,” Proctor said.

Proctor said the content of the course does not include important pillars of African American history like the black church, the economics of slavery, the dynamics of the black family, and the struggle in the quest for freedom.

“The inability of black folks to participate in capitalism is what black history is all about,” Proctor said.

Proctor emphasized that he is not responsible for the words or actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis, but having taught African American history himself, he called the college board’s curriculum on the matter “incompetent.”

“You can’t talk about African American history without talking about the economics,” Proctor said. “How black people have not been paid, how they have been suppressed, exploited and worked and received nothing back in compensation for their contributions and work to building the richest nation in the world.”

Proctor said the course, as it’s currently laid out, does not pay homage to “the people who put in the most and worked the hardest and have the least to show for it.”

Last week the state department of education rejected a proposed AP African American history course because it constituted “propaganda” and lacked the contents of a legitimate educational curriculum.

A sentiment Proctor himself echoed.

“It’s a bait and switch; it’s propaganda that purports African American history,” Proctor said. “This is neither critical nor is it about race theory. It’s so weak it can’t even stand up for examination.”

Proctor, agreeing with DeSantis, said biographies of African American heroes of the past are not present in the curriculum. He said the college board did “a poor and inadequate job” in crafting the course.

“African American people have done far more than this curriculum gives credit,” Proctor said. “So yes, the governor was correct to throw this mess out.”

According to the official AP African American Studies course framework, the pilot course for the 2022-2023 school year is being taught in 60 schools across the country.

Come 2023-2024, the pilot course will expand to “hundreds of additional high schools,” and by 2024-2025 “all schools can begin offering AP African American Studies,” with the first AP AAS exams being administered in the Spring of 2025.

“We expect AP African American Studies to have a significant positive impact on college course enrollments within the field. Research consistently shows that students who take AP courses are more likely to take additional related coursework in college and to major or minor in that discipline,” the college board said of the course via their website.

