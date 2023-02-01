Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been.

On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.

Suwannee County remains were identified as John Carlisle. (Wctv)

“Sheriff St. John, the Investigators, and Deputies assigned to this investigation are happy to be able to finally provide closure to Carlisle’s family and friends,” said a news release posted on Facebook. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Carlisle was last seen in Suwannee County. Several people reported seeing him at the Keg Room Bar off State Road 247 on April 26. His remains were found in a wooded area not far away, Deputy Chris Lee told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.

The remains and several items connected to Carlisle were discovered by someone walking through a wooded area located near the intersection of 224th Street and 37th Drive on Dec. 3, 2022, said SCSO. The bones were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tallahassee, which confirmed through DNA testing that they belonged to Carlisle.

John Carlisle was last seen in Suwannee County. Several people reported seeing him at the Keg Room Bar off State Road 247 on April 26, 2018. His remains were found in a wooded area near 24th Street and 37th Drive on Dec. 3, 2022, according to SCSO. (GOOGLE MAPS)

A cause of death was not able to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office said there were no indications that foul play was involved and that the remains did not show signs of trauma.

At this time, the case is still active, however, there are no signs or indications of foul play, according to SCSO.

