Six people injured in Columbia County car crash

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured.

A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.

When the van attempted to cross U.S. 41 in front of the bus, the left side of the van hit the front of the bus which caused the van to overturn.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles caught on fire.

The van’s driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way, according to FHP.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, and four bus passengers suffered serious injuries.

Three passengers were transported to Lake City Medical Center and one passenger was transported to UF Health in Gainesville, according to FHP.

