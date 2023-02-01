Something Good - Blessing of Hope Empowerment hosts community giveaway
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosted a Community giveaway at Mayflower AME Church in Havana over the weekend.
Thanks to donations, the Gadsden County charity provided the community with clothing and items for infants.
The non-profit has also held drive-thru food distributions to help folks in that rural community.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.