Something Good - Blessing of Hope Empowerment hosts community giveaway

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosted a Community Giveaway at Mayflower AME Church in Havana over the weekend.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosted a Community giveaway at Mayflower AME Church in Havana over the weekend.

Thanks to donations, the Gadsden County charity provided the community with clothing and items for infants.

The non-profit has also held drive-thru food distributions to help folks in that rural community.

