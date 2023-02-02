18th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance this weekend in Tallahassee!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Get out your dancing shoes! This weekend is the 18th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance put on by the Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside.

Because of the popularity of the event, there will be two sessions this Saturday at the Moon in Tallahassee.

The early dance for younger girls is from 5-7p. The late dance is from 7:30-9:30p.

Around 400 daddy-daughter couples are expected to participate.

To find out more information log on to: https://rcotn.org/daddy-daughter-dance.php.

