18th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance this weekend in Tallahassee!

Get out your dancing shoes! This weekend is the 18th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance put on by the Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside.
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST
Because of the popularity of the event, there will be two sessions this Saturday at the Moon in Tallahassee.

The early dance for younger girls is from 5-7p. The late dance is from 7:30-9:30p.

Around 400 daddy-daughter couples are expected to participate.

To find out more information log on to: https://rcotn.org/daddy-daughter-dance.php.

